GHMC Elections 2020: Re-Polling Begins At Old Malakpet

HYDERABAD: Re-polling at Old Malakpet commenced in the city on Thursday morning with 4.4 percent turnout reported. The re-poll was necessitated to due to a printing error in the ballot paper and the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday decided to conduct fresh polls in 69 polling booths in Old Malakpet (Ward No 26) from 7 am to 6 pm.The total number of voters is 54,655 and seven candidates are in the fray from this division.

The ballot paper had the symbol of the CPI candidate printed as ‘hammer, sickle and star’ instead of ‘ears of corn and sickle'. The general observer of Malakpet circle who noticed this reported it to senior officials.

The GHMC polls voter percent on Tuesday was put at 46.68 percent , where Kanchanbagh recorded the highest voting percentage of 70.39 and Yousufguda was the lowest with 32.99 percentage. The counting of votes is scheduled for Friday and the results are expected to be announced by evening.