GHMC Elections 2020: Police Hold Flag March in LB Nagar

With Hyderabad gearing for GHMC elections 2020, the Rachakonda police held a flag march to create a sense of confidence and the responsibility among citizens. This march was conducted to create awareness and confidence among the public in view of elections. "Living in the democracy, casting the vote is responsible for every citizen, and they should vote for the bright future.” Said Sunpreet Singh LB Nagar DCP.

The flag march was led by Sunpreet Singh, in this Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) platoons, City Armed Reserve forces, mounted horse team, band team of CAR and other police personnel marching at various places that covered even the sensitive regions of the city. Senior police officers from the zone were present.