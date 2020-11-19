GHMC Elections 2020: KCR Confident Of 100 Seats | TRS Rama Raksha For Hyderabad, Says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president, K. Chandrashekhar Rao exuded his confidence about retaining hold over the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He said that TRS will emerge as the strongest party and win more than 100 divisions in the GHMC polls 2020.

KCR addressed a meeting of party leaders at the Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. He said that all internal surveys showed that the TRS will win in the GHMC elections. He pointed out that, in the last six years there was no law and order problem in GHMC and its surroundings. Earlier, Hyderabad was famous for communal riots but under TRS rule, Hyderabad has been transformed into a peaceful city

He also said that TRS was ‘Sri Rama Raksha’ for Telangana state and its people. In the last six years, Hyderabad has undergone a lot of developments. Many new flyover bridges and underpasses have been built to avoid traffic issues. Many programs were launched and many others will be taken up. He said that TRS party people are expected to seek votes for GHMC elections by highlighting these achievements of the Telangana government.

Talking about the recent defeat in Dubbak bypolls, KCR said that, fighting was not new to the party and said TRS created history during separate statehood movement.” The TRS is a powerful political party not in the only state but also in the country”. The party has achieved great success in every Assembly, Parliament, Zilla Parishad, Municipal and Grampanchyat elections. In GHMC also the TRS will win the elections, he said.

The Hyderabad people are watching everything and the developments are visible. People are not ready to fall for the false propaganda of BJP. BJP is trying to confuse the people and the TRS cadre will give a strong counter to them, KCR concluded