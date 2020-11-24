GHMC Elections 2020: BJP Leaders Are Delhi Tourists, Says KTR

TRS working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) campaigned in Maheswaram and LB Nagar Assembly segments on Monday. He said that in the GHMC elections TRS will win at least 12 seats in the old city. Addressing a roadshow at Karmanghat, KTR criticised the BJP for creating rifts between Hindus and Muslims. He said development works such as the construction of a community hall, installations of street lights and CCTVs and various other works were implemented in Hasthinapuram.

The local LB Nagar residents could see the development of the LB Nagar junction and the Bairamalguda junction. Residents faced a lot of traffic problems in the past. “Did any government implement welfare schemes and development works like this?” he asked.

“Do you want Hyderabad Gulabeelu or Gujarat Gulamulu?” KTR asked the voters. He termed BJP leaders as “Delhi tourists” and alleged that, “Development works were being taken up in Bihar and Gujarat with the taxes being collected in Telangana.” Taxes being collected by the Centre in Telangana, only half is returning to the state. KTR appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for TRS local leaders in the GHMC elections.