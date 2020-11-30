GHMC Election Campaign Ends

Finally, the war of words between political parties and the high decibel campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) elections has ended. The high pitched poll campaign for Hyderabad municipal polls came to an end at 6 pm on Sunday. The polling will be held on December 1 and results will be announced on December 4.

For this year's GHMC elections there is a lot of suspense over which party will be chosen by the people. Going by the recent polls in Dubbaka in which BJP defeated the TRS party. There's a lot of interest on the GHMC elections. Leaders and candidates of all parties have put in maximum effort to reach out to every citizen in the last nine days of the campaign.

The leaders got into a war of words where BJP tried to expose the alliance between TRS and MIM. On the other side, TRS rake up the issues like Rohingya immigrants, divisive forces, and many others that the BJP government failed to keep their promises, which was made to the country people.

The GHMC elections campaign even made it to national headlines with allegations and counters by leaders of TRS, Congress, BJP, and MIM during their roadshows.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was supported by Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, MLCs including K. Kavitha and T. Harish Rao. Rama Rao held 33 roadshows, covering 100 divisions under 15 Assembly segments. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao too held as many meetings in these nine days and urged State people to support the TRS party.

The BJP national leaders like Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, G Kishan Reddy and Nithyananda Rai, national president JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, national spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, BJYM president, and MP Tejaswi Surya, among others also came down to Hyderabad to woo voters through their roadshows.