GHMC Elections 2020 Results: The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections ended in the evening, which turned out be a fiercely fought battle mainly between the TRS, BJP and the AIMIM. Results have been declared for the 150 divisions. An official annoucement is awaited from the State Election Commission which will be annouced shortly.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti(TRS) leads the tally, winning 56 seats, followed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which has won 43 and the Bharatiya Janata Party won 49 which displaced the AIMIM for the second spot. The Congress has been pushed to the sidelines, with only two divisions.

GHMC Elections 2020 Results: Full list of winning candidates:

List of TRS Candidates:

Rajkumar Patel wins in Yousufguda Division Rasuri Sunitha wins in Mettuguda Division. Pushpa Nagesh Yadav wins in Ramachandrapuram Division. Baba Fasiuddin wins in Borabanda Division. Aavula Ravinder Reddy wins in Balanagar Division. Narne Srinivasa Rao wins in Hydernagar Division. Adarsh Sindhu wins in Bharathi Nagar Division. Kolanu Laxmi Bal Reddy wins in Sanath Nagar Division. Rashida Mohammed Rafi wins in Chintal Division. Kuna Parijatha wins in Quthbullapur Division. Sabitha Kishore wins in Venkatapuram Division. Chintala Shanti wins in Alwal Division. Swarna Raj wins from Kapra Division with a huge majority. Budda Vijay Shekhar Goud wins in Rangareddy Nagar Division Sirisha Baburao Pagudala wins from Balaji Nagar Division with a huge majority. Jupally Satyanarayana wins from Kukatpally Division. Ravula Seshagiri wins in Gajularamaram Division. Manthri Satyanarayana wins in Suraram Division. Mettu Kumar Yadav wins from Patancheru Division with a huge majority. Ragam Nagender Yadav wins in Serilingampally Division. Mandadi Srinivasa Rao wins in KPHB Division. P. Satish Goud wins in Fathenagar Division. Kolukula Jagan wins from Jagathgiri Gutta Division with a huge majority. Pannala Devender Reddy wins from Mallapur Division. Sabiha Begum wins in Allapur Division. Dedeepya Rao wins from Vengal Rao Nagar Division. Vijaya Reddy wins in Khairathabad Division. Jerripothula Prabhudas wins from Meerpet H.B.Colony Division. Dodla Venkatesh Goud wins in Alwyn Colony Division. Jagadeeshwar Goud wins from Madhapur Division. Poojitha Jagadeeshwar wins from Hafeezpet Division. Shaik Hameed Patel wins from Kondapur Division. Kurma Hemalatha wins from Bansilalpet Division Maheshwari Srihari wins from Begumpet Division Mekala Sunitha Yadav wins from Gautham Nagar Division Kandi Shailaja from Boudha Nagar Division Manjula Raghunath Reddy from Chandanagar Division CN Reddy from Rahmath Nagar Division Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi from Banjara Hills Division. Dusari Lavanya from Golnaka Division Samala Hema from Seethaphalmandi Division Vanam Sangeetha Yadav from Somajiguda Division Shaik Hameed Patel from Kondapur Division. Poojitha Jagadeeshwar from Hafeezpet Division Dodla Venkatesh Goud wins in Alwyn Colony Division Bonthu Sridevi from Charlapalli Pannala Devender Reddy from Mallapur Division Manne Kavitha Reddy from Venkateshwara Colony Division Muddam Narsimha Yadav from Old Bowenpally Division Kurma Hemalatha from Bansilalpet Division

List of AIMIM Candidates:

Md MajidHussain -Mehdipatnam Alamdar Hussain -Dabeerpura Mohammed Khader -Ramnasthpura Division Abdul Wasay -ReinBazar Division Mohd Muzaffar Hussain - Santosh Nagar Division Mohammed Saleem - Doodhbowli Division Muqutadir Baba - Jahanuma Division Shireen Khatoon wins in Nawab Sahab Kunta Division Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin -Sahikpet Division Sameena Begum - Talab Chanchalam Division Mirza Mustafa Baig - Riyasat Nagar Division K Thara Bai - Falaknuma Division Abdul Wahab -Chandrayangutta Division Fahad Bin Abdul Samad Abadad -Uppuguda Division Mohammed Mustafa Ali - Shah Ali Banda Division Zakir Baqueri - Dattatriya Nagar Division Mohammed Ali Sharif - Lalita Bagh Division Shaheen Begum - Erragadda Division Mohd Mubeen - Shastripuram Division Syed Minha Juddin - Akbar Bagh Division Nasreen Sultana - Moghalpura Division Syed Sohail Quadri - Pathargatti Division Hussain Pasha - Kishanbagh Division Abdul Rahaman -Jangammet Division

List Of BJP Candidates:

1. Praveen Kumar - Kothapet Division

2. Radha Dheeraj Reddy - RK Puram Division

3. KMahendar- Moosapet Division

4. Bogini Darshan - Jiaguda Division

5. Bandaru Srivani - Ramanthapur Division

6. V. Shravan - Malkajgiri Division

7. Ketineni Sarala - Ameerpet Division

8. Kottakapu Aruna- Saidabad Division

9. K Ravi Kumar- Ramnagar Division

10. Sujatha - Hastinapuram Division

11. Prem Mahesh Reddy -Gaddi Annaram Division

12. K Chethana-Habsiguda Division

13. Ale Bhagyalakshmi- Gawlipura Division

14. Kontham Deepika - Monda Market Division

15. Ranga Narsimha Rao - Chaitanyapuri Division

16. Rajyalakshmi -Vinayak Nagar Division

17. M. Supriya - Mushirabad Division

18. Devara Karunakar-Gudimalkapur Division

19. V. Madhusudan Reddy - Champapet Division

20. Sunita Prakash - Adikmet Division

21. Bhagyalakshmi -Moosarambag Division

22. V.Gangadhar Reddy -Gachibowli Division

23. Tara Chandrareddy- Jeedimetla Division

More than 1,122 candidates were in the fray for 150 divisions of the civic body. Ballot papers were used in the election to the 150- ward GHMC polls on Tuesday. Counting of votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes in about 80 wards. The results are expected to be known in the evening in view of ballot papers being used as against the EVMs.