HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked voters to choose between the pucca local galli party, or the kirkiri Congress or the lolli Delhi party.

While addressing a rally at Mallapur here, he said that the TRS had to be in power in the GHMC and in the State as well for faster growth and development.

He said that it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who stood by the poor and extended all the support during the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent floods,.

The TRS is working for the welfare of the poor and already many development works have been taken up in Uppal . River Musi and neighbouring areas.

While the TRS was approaching the people seeking votes on the good work it had done, the opposition parties were coming up with false promises. He scoffed at the Congress party’s assurance of extending a financial assistance of Rs.50,000 to rain-affected families.

He also criticized the BJP’s attempts to make Hyderabad a ‘vidwesha nagaram’, a city of hate, while the TRS was striving for a ‘vishwa nagaram’, a global city. He also said that if Hyderabad develops, Telangana also develops. Likewise, if Hyderabad is drowned in disturbances, investments will be affected, he warned.(Source Telangana Today)