Farmers Will Rally With TRS: Krishank to Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party spokesperson Krishank slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit Chief Bandi Sanjay's remark on TRS members, saying, "We are farmers' sympathisers and empathisers."

On Monday, BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay slammed the TRS administration in the state, stating that TRS supporters dressed as farmers assaulted BJP workers with eggs and stones.

To this, Krishank responded with, "Bandi Sanjay should not expect Telangana’s farmers not to be TRS sympathisers. We have taken their issue seriously, not play politics on them." The state chief minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, took this matter very seriously, he added.

TRS spokesperson said, "We have also protested with farmers on this issue statewide. Therefore, it is obvious that the farmers will rally with TRS because we are sympathisers and emphasizers with them."

So whatever happened to Sanjay was due to his indifference to farmer concerns, according to Krishank.

"This is all his tactics. He wants to bring the BJP into the news. It is not going to yield any benefits," he added.