Every Candidate Supported By Modi Has Lost Elections: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the BJP is using high-profile leaders in their campaign for the upcoming GHMC Elections 2020. Addressed a GHMC election meeting on Saturday, Owaisi lashed out at Narendra Modi and the BJP and alleged that the Central Government was trying to see that no political party should survive.

Owaisi added that whomever Modi lent support to lost elections, he derided. He recollected that when Modi went to the US campaign for Trump and raised the slogan ‘Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar’ and supported Cameron in London and both these leaders lost power. Owaisi challenged him to initiate a surgical strike against China, where MIM would surely support.

He stated that due to the Modi government and his policies, many poor and middle-class families were badly hit. He blamed the Modi govt for the 10 crore workers in the unorganized sector and two crore salaried people to lose their jobs due to the lockdown.

The country experienced ‘economic disaster’ due to lockdown, he cited and scoffed at the BJP leaders for talking about Pakistani and Rohingyas and stated that the BJP leaders wanted to conduct a surgical strike on Old City in reference to BJP MP Bandi Sanjay's statement.

Owaisi concluded that Modi-announced demonetization benefited only the rich and the farmers who thought they would benefit if BJP came to power were attacked with water cannons for protesting in Delhi.