Etela Resigns From MLA Post, Quits TRS

Telangana MLA Etela Rajender has announced his decision to bid goodbye to TRS membership and also tendered his resignation to the Huzurabad MLA post. He decided to quit the TRS party after returning to Hyderabad from his three days tour of New Delhi.

Speaking at the press conference held on Friday, Etela Rajender said that he was removed from the Health Ministry within hours. He questioned the ruling party as to how can they take action against a Minister based on a letter written by an anonymous person.

Etela alleged that he was sacked from the cabinet without proper intimation and told that not even an explanation was sought.

"We had won every election held in Huzurabad. I had never fought for positions. The only aim was to develop the state in all aspects which some leaders could not digest. I have resigned many times for self-respect of the people of Telangana and this is one of them," Etela said.