Etela Must Be Indebted to TRS, KCR for The Power, Position He Enjoyed: KTR

TRS Working President KT Rama Rao asked ousted former Telangana health minister Etela Rajendar to spell out the injustice he suffered in the party. He also demanded to know if Etela just bowed out despite having done no mistake.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, KTR recalled that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had not initiated any action against Etela even when he received an anonymous letter detailing Etela's ways of corruption. He also wondered why Etela continued as Telangana minister if there was a communication gap between him and the chief minister.

He said that the Opposition was levelling allegations as they had no issues to raise with respect to development in the state. He dared BJP leaders to speak about the achievements of the central government in the last few years. He also said that BJP had become the care of address for friviolous talks as they lacked any agenda. It has become a habit for them to do such small talk, said KTR.

KTR also said that TRS never let down Etela once and recalled that in fact he was given a party ticket in 2003 amid great difficulty. he said that Etela was in touch with leaders from another party when he was enjoying the position won on a TRS ticket. He asked Etela to first list BJP's contribution to Huzurabad before seeking votes from people there. He also asked Etela to introspect on how much the party had given him.