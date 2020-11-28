Election Speeches Must Be About Development, Not Akbar, Babar Or Bin Laden: KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned the BJP leaders about the presence of Rohingya refugees in the area. What was the Centre doing when the Rohingya arrived in the country?, the Telangana minister demanded to know.

Addressing a meeting of the Arya Vysya community, KTR countered the comments of Smriti Irani that the TRS had created a safe haven for Rohingyas asking how the Rohingyas had in fact reached the city.

The Telangana MAUD said, “You have been ruling in Delhi for the last six years. If there are infiltrations and illegal immigrants, what are Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh doing? Isn’t it you who gave them voter ID and Aadhaar cards?”

He further recalled that during the local elections, the discourse should be about infrastructure, roads, drainages, and such civic issues not about Akbar, Babar, and Bin Laden

KTR also questioned PM Narendra Modi on his promise of Rs 15 lakh after the lockdown in the Jan Dhan accounts to each citizen. He asked the people: "How many of you people got money in the account ?" he stated that the BJP government will always make only false promises and statements. KTR also questioned the BJP government about the Rs 20 lakh crore Covid-19 relief package. He asked people how many business persons had benefited from the package.

KTR listed out various developments done by the TRS government and also said the issues pertaining to nalas and lakes will be solved once the TRS wins the GHMC elections.