Date Set For Telangana Biennial Elections to 2 MLC Seats

February 16 the notification for the election would be issued and the last date for filing nominations is February 23. The scrutiny of the candidates would take place on February 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures would be February 26. It has been released that polling would be held on March 14 and the counting of votes is on March 17.

The Election Commission has communicated the program relating to elections from Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar - Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituencies, state Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said in a release on Thursday.

Elections have to be conducted properly keeping in view of the Covid-19. Even though many are vaccinated we need to be careful about the infection with coronavirus. Elections in the pandemic will prove fatal if proper precautions are not taken by the election commission.

There should be proper social distancing between the people who come to vote. Everyone needs to put on their masks at all times. Everyone should be using sanitizer to be safe and protected. The people should not gather in mobs to give their vote. The authorities should keep a note of all these precautions.

Not only the authorities helping us, but every individual should also be responsible in these pandemic times of biennial elections of the Telangana Legislative Council which would be held on March 14.