Covaxin To Hyderabad First: Telangana Govt To Centre

Health Minister Eatala Rajender Prasad has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure Hyderabad would get priority in the allotment of ‘Covaxin’. It is known that the corona vaccine is being produced by Bharat Biotech Pharma in Hyderabad. As Narendra Modi is visiting Bharat Biotech campus today (November 28), the Telangana government made some demands to the Centre about the vaccine. Modi's visit to Hyderabad is to review the vaccine progress made by the pharma company.

Eatala Rajender Prasad said, “The first batch of 'covaxin' should be released free of cost to the people of Hyderabad as well as in remaining states too”. The fact was that the vaccine is being made by a city-based pharma and “we have been encouraging them in various concessions and always there to help them as it is a matter of pride for the state,” he added.

This is part of Modi's three-city vaccine tour. PM Modi already visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad earlier. He will next head to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune as per a tweet posted from PMO official handle.