Conspiracies To Unseat KCR Orchestrated To Create Instability in Telangana: AIMIM MLA

KARIMNAGAR: Syed Gulam Ahmed AIMIM’s erstwhile Karimnagar district in-charge, on Monday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao must continue as Telangana’s CM. He also added that the conspiracies against KCR were nurtured to create instability in the State and to give trouble to the proper rule of the government. Ahmed made these awakening remarks at the party office in Karimnagar.

The leader even spoke about the TRS MLAs how they have played their part in tarnishing the CM’s image, and he further added that KCR was a secular leader. The leader also appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for bringing equality as a priority in all religions and castes. He said this is only possible by our Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana. Syed Gulam Ahmed also mentioned that “The TRS won the 2018 Assembly elections only because of KCR’s good image”. But some TRS MLAs are building their own image, and are working against the goals of the CM,” the MIM leader said.

He went to the extent of blaming a few TRS MLAs, for having turned to be fence-sitters. Ahmed also recollected that KCR filled 66 Urdu officer posts in the State. He made allegations on Sirpur-Kagaznagar MLA Koneru Konappa saying that he is neglecting D.Ed and B.Ed candidates, who studied in Urdu medium.

The government had deposited Rs 14,500 crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Rajender stated. This deposited amount of money would help our ryots grow one more crop this season.