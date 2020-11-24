HYDERABAD: Shortly after the TRS Party released it manifesto ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Elections 2020, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday announced its version of freebies in its manifesto for the GHMC elections. The manifesto was released by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore at Gandhi Bhawan.

As part of its manifesto, the Congress said it would cover COVID -19 treatment under Arogyasri scheme free of cost

-Supply free drinking water for people using upto 30,000 litres of water

-The Congress announced it would give Rs 50,000 to every affected family and Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh to fully and partially destroyed houses

-Ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to those who died due to the floods

-Implement NDMA guidelines in Hyderabad for effective management of disasters and floods

-Use Japanese technology for underground water storage system and effective flood control

-Make Hyderabad completely garbage free by 2022

-It also promised to make efforts to implement the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) & Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) with no fees

-Abolish property tax for ex-serviceman and widows of slain soldiers

-The Congress earlier said it would scrap the Dharani portal launched by the TRS government.