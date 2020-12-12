Congress High Command Decision On TPCC President Could Create Dissent

Senior Telangana Congress leaders are going all out to lobby and influence the party leaders to clinch the TPCC chief post. In this race, Telangana AICC In-charge Manickam Tagore is seeking an opinion from all the senior leaders including some of the top contenders to the post. He expressed his interest with senior leaders from all classes and also said to have met the leaders individually.

Tagore is said to have gathered the views of DCC presidents on Friday. It was learnt that DCC presidents had recommended Tagore's name during the one-to-one meeting. However, the Congress High Command is said to have already made its choice on TPCC Chief Post. Party leaders are sensing that high command decision would directly lead to dissent among other members in the party.