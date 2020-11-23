BJP's GHMC Elections 2020 Campaign: Tejasvi Surya Calls Owaisi Jinnah, KCR's Hyderabad Istanbul

The BJP has turned campaigning for municipal elections in Hyderabad into a high decibel battlefield. Buoyed by the success of the Dubbaka elections, BJP is sending to Hyderabad all its top leaders including Prakash Javadekar, Tejasvi Surya not to mention the saffron party's star campaigners Saina Nehwal and Gautam Gambhir.

In a latest turn of events, Bangalore MP and BJP Yuva morcha leader Tejasvi Surya launched a no-holds barred attack against the TRS and AIMIM.

Referring to AIMIM as the B party of TRS, Tejasvi Surya told a gathering in Hyderabad where he was campaigning for the GHMC elections that voting for AIMIM amounted to voting for TRS. He also termed KCR's rule in Telangana as a family rule while stating that KCR wanted to turn Hyderabad into Istanbul.

On the other hand, he appealed to voters not to vote for AIMIM saying if Asaduddin Owaisi's party won in Hyderabad, they will soon conquer Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP and other states too.

He called Asaduddin Owaisi an avatar of Jinnah. Owaisi or KCR are yet to respond to this allegation by Tejaswi Surya.

Earlier, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi asked at a GHMC election rally in Hyderabad what Amit Shah was doing if Rohingyas were in Hyderabad. He asked why isn't the home ministry doing anything.