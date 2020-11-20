BJP Will Throw Out Corrupt TRS Sarkar, Win GHMC Polls 2020: Bhupendra Yadav

“BJP will win in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections (GHMC) as well as next assembly general elections in 2023," said BJP general secretary and MP Bhupendra Yadav. He criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for “Practicing unfair rule” in the state. People of Telangana will recognize and elect the non-corrupt BJP government in the next elections and they will throw out corrupt TRS government, he said.

The MP was taking part in BJP’s meeting at the party state headquarters in Nampally. He reviewed the candidate's profile, election strategy and BJP manifesto for the upcoming GHMC elections scheduled for December 1. Yadav instructed the BJP leaders to work sincerely and motivate the cadre to bag majority of seats in the GHMC elections 2020. He asked leaders to clearly inform voters about the schemes implemented by BJP and funds allocated to Telangana.

Banda Karthik Reddy, the former mayor of GHMC and senior congress leader joined the saffron party in the presence of MP Bhupendra Yadav. On the occasion, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP state president said that because of the KCR government's negligence, many people died in the recent floods. He said BJP will fight for Hindus. “The GHMC poll will be a fight between Desh Bhakts and Desh Drohis”, noted Bandi Sanjay. Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and national vice president D K Aruna too took part in the meeting