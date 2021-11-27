BJP Under PM Modi Will Wipe Out Congress, TRS in Telangana, Says Etela

Hyderabad: Etela Rajender, a BJP politician and member of the Legislative Assembly from Huzurabad, remarked that if the governing Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) intends to utilise its authority to win elections, people would vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party out of morality and justice.

People will teach the TRS a major lesson in the future, according to Etela, who was once a minister in the TRS administration. He stated his hope, speaking at a meeting of the Rangareddy district's BJP chiefs, that the BJP would become the country's leading party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that it would play a vital role in Telangana in the coming days.

"Despite spending hundreds of crores of rupees into Huzurabad elections, people did not trust the TRS party," the MLA stated.

He predicted that similar scenarios would play out across the state in the coming days. Etela further chastised the Congress party for failing poorly at the national and state levels, predicting that the TRS and Congress would be completely wiped out politically.

"The people trust PM Narendra Modi and do not trust the TRS and Congress parties," he noted.

Etela Rajendar praised the Shadnagar constituency's party ranks, as well as volunteers from other constituencies, for their support throughout his election campaign.

Bokka Narsimha Reddy, Shadnagar BJP in-charge Shrivardhan Reddy, Ande Babaiah, Anjan Kumar Goud, Arjun Reddy, Chevella Prakash, Sudarshan, Narsimha Goud, Pratap, Dr Mallareddy, Pyta Ashok, Venkatesh, and others were present on this occasion.