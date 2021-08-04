Telangana BJP Slams Harish Rao's Derogatory Comments on Ailing Etela

HYDERABAD: BJP Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao criticized Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao for making derogatory remarks against former minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender. He stated that while Etela was undergoing surgery in the hospital, Harish Raohad lost humanity, he fired.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, along with Yenugu Ravinder Reddy and Yendala Lakshminarayana, he said that Harish Rao’s comments that BJP leaders will come in wheelchairs and stretchers for campaigning at Huzurabad elections were in poor taste.

Speaking further he commented that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party was synonyms with drama. The real drama was enacted during the Telangana agitation, by K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Harish Rao," he added.

Further, Raghunandan added that due to the drama created by these two, the youth of the state had sacrificed their lives during the Telangana agitation. “Was it not part of the drama when Harish Rao brought a petrol can, but conveniently forgot a simple matchbox along with it during the agitation,” he scoffed.

He also questioned as to why the TRS party enlisted the name of Kaushik Reddy in the list of MLA's nominated under the Governor quota. The TRS could have considered the name of Sankarmma who is the mother of Srikanthachari who sacrificed his life for the cause of Telangana. The future of each party will be known after the by-polls in Huzurabad, he stated. Ravinder Reddy demanded that Harish Rao apologize for his derogatory remarks on Etala Rajender.

