HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, released its election manifesto for the upcoming GHMC 2020 Polls in which many promises were including free coronavirus vaccine, to free water.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis released the BJP Manifesto in Hyderabad.

Some of the freebies included:

Free travel on the metro and buses for women

Corona vaccines free for everyone in Hyderabad

Free fresh water for all in residential areas

100 percent property tax waiver for the BPL citizens

Rs 25,000 will be deposited into account for those affected by the floods

Housing for all under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana

Free tabs for students for online classes

Regulation of fees in private schools

1 0 thousand crore fund with the help of Central Government for the renovation of Musi River, development of Musi River on the lines of Namami Gange and Sabarmati Water Front Up to 100 units of free electricity for the poor

Toilets for women for every kilometre

Cancellation of existing challans on two-wheelers and autos under the Greater Hyderabad areas.

Present for the launch were BJP Union Minister G Kishen Reddy, Telangana BJP Unit president ,MP Bandi Sanjay, leaders DK Aruna and others.