BJP GHMC 2020 Manifesto: Freebies Galore Including Coronavirus Vaccine
HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, released its election manifesto for the upcoming GHMC 2020 Polls in which many promises were including free coronavirus vaccine, to free water.
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis released the BJP Manifesto in Hyderabad.
Some of the freebies included:
- Free travel on the metro and buses for women
- Corona vaccines free for everyone in Hyderabad
- Free fresh water for all in residential areas
- 100 percent property tax waiver for the BPL citizens
- Rs 25,000 will be deposited into account for those affected by the floods
- Housing for all under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana
- Free tabs for students for online classes
- Regulation of fees in private schools
- 1 0 thousand crore fund with the help of Central Government for the renovation of Musi River, development of Musi River on the lines of Namami Gange and Sabarmati Water Front Up to 100 units of free electricity for the poor
- Toilets for women for every kilometre
- Cancellation of existing challans on two-wheelers and autos under the Greater Hyderabad areas.
Present for the launch were BJP Union Minister G Kishen Reddy, Telangana BJP Unit president ,MP Bandi Sanjay, leaders DK Aruna and others.