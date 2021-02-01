BJP Engaging In Sectarian Politics: Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali

Home Minister Mahmood Ali has criticized the BJP for dividing the society by engaging in sectarian politics. He also questioned the Modi government that has come to power in the name of development about where and when all the promises made by them will be fulfilled.

Ali talking about KCR says that "KCR has introduced and successfully implemented medals that no leader has done so far for the welfare of the farmers."

Ali also goes on to explain with examples of the works that KCR has fulfilled, Raitubandhu, farmer insurance, free electricity for farmers, irrigation medals introduced and barren lands cleared.

The event was held at Suraj Garden, Asif Nagar. Many BJP leaders today joined the TRS party along with Samajwadi Party president Dharam Veer Singh, a senior BJP activist who was attracted to the KCR development welfare medals. Vidyasagar, Anand Kumar Gowd, Bandi Ramesh, Nayaji Saab, Kaleem, Basit, and others also participated in the program.