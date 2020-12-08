HYDERABAD: The nationwide strike on Tuesday called for by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws made an impact in Telangana with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party support. Rastha Rokos and agitations were staged across the State.

A nationwide strike on Tuesday was called for by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws even as the farmer leaders said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown. The TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday had extended support to the Bharat Bandh and said the party rank and file would actively participate in it to ensure it was a success.

Heeding his call State Tribal and Woman, Child Welfare Minister Sathayavathi Rathod along with MLA Shankar Nayak was see riding a bike at a farmer's rally on the Narsampeta Road near the National Highway in Mahabubabad district today as part of a state-wide Bharat Bandh in support of the farmer's call to withdraw the anti - farmer agricultural laws brought by the BJP government.

The rally was attended by Municipal Chairman Rammohan Reddy, Vice Chairman Fareed and other leaders, party ranks including farmers, MPs, workers, members from the trade and business community in the district.

The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers' Union (TNGO) said employees would also participate in the bandh in all districts and in Hyderabad in protest against the anti-farmer "black laws" brought in by the Centre, a TNGO release said.

The State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, newly elected TRS Corporators Mandadi Srinivas, Jupally Sathanarayana and Sirisha Babu also participated in the agitation. TRS Chief Whip and MLA Balka Suman participated in the Rastha Roko programme at Alganur Chowrasta along with Minister Gangula Kamalakar & MLA Rasamai Balakishan.

Buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), including city and district services, have gone off the road across the State on Tuesday in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh. However, trains are being operated as per schedule.

Opposition Congress, Left parties and state government employees said they would join TRS in participating in the December 8 'Bharat Bandh against the new farm laws brought in by the NDA government. The Congress said its legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would participate in a protest at Sharmipet area here. The Left parties would take out a rally in the city, followed by a public meeting, the CPI(M) said in a release.