Bandi Sanjay Arrested

Hyderabad: On Sunday night, Telangana Police arrested the state leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Bandi Sanjay, and other activists from the party's office, thwarting their effort to have a "Jaagran Deeksha."

Despite COVID-19 regulations, the MP and other party officials assembled in huge numbers at the party's office in solidarity with government employees and teachers against the state government's order (GO) 317, which relates to public employment and a new zone system of job allocation.

The teachers claim that the system that has been imposed on them has inconsistencies, with allocation and transfers based on bias towards individuals who have contacts with higher authorities rather than seniority and nativity to the assigned place.

Also Read: Omicron Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Police officers made their way into the office two hours after the "Jaagran" was launched, tearing through the meeting hall's doors and arresting the party officials.

Sanjay slammed his head on a table in protest at the police trying to force their way into the office, despite the police officer's attempts to stop him.

Even as party protestors sought to block their route, shouting slogans against the governing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, he was dragged out of his office and hustled away into a police vehicle.

Also Read: Telangana Sees Steady Climb in Omicron Cases

By holding unlawful meetings and gatherings, BJP leaders broke COVID-19 safety regulations, prompting the authorities to take action against them.

Sanjay has allegedly been arrested and taken to the Manakondoor police station from his office in Karimnagar.

On Tuesday, December 28, officers arrested several teachers for holding a protest against the government's decision at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.