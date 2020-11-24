HYDERABAD: As GHMC elections campaign gains momentum in Hyderabad, the war of words between political parties rages on. Only yesterday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at TRS working president KTR after the latter said they did not have any friendship with any party. Owaisi had said that his party AIMIM was capable of winning elections and toppling any government. He also said MIM did not need the support of any party to win the elections.

BJP Yuva Morcha president who's on a two day trip to Hyderabad said that he owaisi was the Jinnah avatar in India and that voting for Owaisi was like voting for TRS which had established family rule in Telangana. Surya had asked people of Hyderabad to reject family rule that was detrimental to the development of the state.

Today, in reply to Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's jibe, Owaisi branded the BJP 'frustrated' and invited them to have biryani at Alhamdulillah Hyderabad. Reacting to Owaisi's harsh criticism, BJP MLA T Raja said that Owaisi's statements reflected the frustration of his party and said that the restaurant that the MIM was referring to served beef biryani. The BJP leader went on to add that his party leaders never made statements that hurt the sentiments of people.