Ahead Of GHMC Polls, Hyderabad Police Seize RS 34 Lakh Unaccounted Cash

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission released the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections schedule and with this, the Election Code of Conduct was imposed in Hyderabad.

The elections will be held on December 1 and the main political parties have got busy campaigning. The police department and GHMC officials are trying to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully.

As the elections are ahead, hawala money is being circulated among the voters to bribe voters.

The city police who have started conducting checks as part of the election vigil seized unaccounted cash from various places in Hyderabad. It is reported that around Rs 34 lakhs was seized from three persons.

The first case was at Sultan Bazaar where the police seized Rs 21 Lakh from a person, who was caught carrying the amount without any valid documents pertaining to the cash.

In the second case at Afzalgunj, police checked two persons on the suspicion that they may be involved in hawala business. After thoroughly checking the two persons, they seized Rs 13 lakh cash from them.