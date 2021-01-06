After GHMC, Dubbaka TRS Afraid To Hold Warangal Civic Polls: Bandi

WARANGAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Telangana Unit Chief Bandi Sanjay said that the TRS Government was afraid of holding polls to the Warangal Civic body.Speaking during a rally held in Warangal on Tuesday, the BJP leader said that after the BJP won the Dubbaka Assembly elections and gained strength in the GHMC Council with 48 seats, the TRS was now fearing to hold elections for the civic body.

The BJP MP also accused the Government for diverting funds released by the Centre for the development of the city. The BJP came out with various lapses by the Government, in respect to the refusal of the flood compensation to Warangal. He also fired the government over the non-payment of money to the unemployed youth in the city, which was accumulating. He also said that the masks were being provided to the police personal and

He also exuded confidence that the BJP would win all the wards in the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections. Meanwhile, TRS leader and corporator from 37th division Koraboina Sambaiah, Congress leader Ganta Ravi Kumar and others joined the saffron party in the presence of Bandi Sanjay.