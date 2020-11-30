8K Police Personnel On Poll Duty For GHMC Elections 2020

With the GHMC elections scheduled on December 1, 2020, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Sunday held a meeting with police personnel deployed for the GHMC polls. He instructed the force on the poll duties and said that polling should be conducted peacefully, and make sure there are no untoward incidents during elections.

The Commissioner said that the election campaign closed on Sunday evening and asked political parties to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct during the elections. About 8,000 police personnel would be deployed on GHMC poll duty.

He also appealed to all the residents to cast their votes without any fear and said in an emergency they can WhatsApp to 9490617111 or Dial-100.

Bhagwat, G Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner, and other senior police officers reviewed the arrangements made ahead of the polls.