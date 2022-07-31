YouTube Star Mr Beast Gets 100 Million Subscribers

Youtuber MrBeast has reached 100 million followers on YouTube. He is the second person in the world to touch the milestone figure.

MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson streamed live on YouTube when he got 100 million followers.

He thanked all his followers and said, "I appreciate every single one of you that watches the videos. This is literally all I've ever done with my life”.

He added, "All I do is wake up every day and obsess over how to make the best videos possible. It's all I care about. It's the only thing that's ever really made me happy."

MrBeast is one of the most viewed and subscribed channels on YouTube. Donaldson is one of the highest-paid creators on YouTube. The first channel to have 100 million followers on YouTube was PewDiePie created by Felix Kjellberg. Now it has 111 million followers.

"I feel like this is just the beginning, and I don't know if that sounds arrogant to say, but I really do feel like this is just the beginning and I have so much more to give creatively," he said in the stream.

Donaldson created the channel in 2012. He shot to fame in 2018 after he donated lakhs of dollars to the poor and needy.