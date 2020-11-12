Is YouTube Down? This is What The Company Had To Say

Popular video streaming site YouTube acknowledged that around two hours ago, some users were facing widespread issues with its services, including YouTube TV and YouTube Music, according to Downdetector.

YouTube said Downdetector, a website that analyses the report of outages by social media users, identified most of the users having issues with YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music starting at around 7 p.m.

However, a few minutes ago, the company released a statement saying its services are up and running again after users experienced widespread issues for several hours on Wednesday evening.

"...And we're back – we're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," TeamYouTube said on Twitter on Wednesday.