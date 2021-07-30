Xiaomi To Launch Redmi Book India On August 3

Xiaomi has announced that it is going to launch RedmiBook India on August 3. A few days ago, the company teased the arrival of the first Redmi-branded laptop in India and now it has announced the launch date.

Earlier, in 2020, the company entered into laptops segment with the launch of the Mi Notebook range, and now the Redmi Book range is also entering the Indian market. It is likely to be priced aggressively and offer competitive specifications.

The company had released an invite mentioning the launch of the Redmi Book.

“Last year, Redmi had become more than a smartphone brand by launching power banks, earbuds, and smart bands. This year, we launched smart TV also. And now, we have decided to launch Redmi Book,” said the company in its invite.

The invite shows a classic design with thick bezels around the display, especially at the bottom and top portions. Though many Redmi Book models were released in China, there is no clarity on which model will make its debut in India.

The most recent laptops that were unveiled from the Redmi Book series include the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 laptops in both AMD Ryzen and 11th-generation Intel Core processor versions.

Redmi Lovers are awaiting the RedmiBook launch in India to know about its complete specifications.

