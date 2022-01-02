Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications, launch Date in China, India

Xiaomi, which just unveiled its Xiaomi 12 series, is reportedly expected to release a new smartphone – the Xiaomi 12 Ultra — in February. A tipster has verified to GizmoChina that the device would be released after the Chinese Spring Festival. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will first be available in China, with a global release later in the future.

According to the rumour, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, codename L1, would sport strong camera highlights. The periscope super-telephoto lens is one of them. In addition to this information, a prior leak indicated that the gadget might use Leica-powered camera sensors.

Leica just severed its connection with Huawei, which may result in a new collaboration, maybe with Xiaomi. The smartphone was earlier rumoured to include a quad-camera setup on the back. It will include a 50MP primary Samsung GN5 lens, a 48MP 2x zoom lens, a 48MP lens with 5x zooming capacity, and a 48MP sensor with 10x zoom.

Aside from the cameras, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is rumoured to include a 6.5 to 6.6-inch display with a 2k screen resolution. This is comparable to the display on the recently released Xiaomi 12 Pro. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.