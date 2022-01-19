Wordle Free Word Game: Everything You Need to Know

A new game has taken over the world and there is a possibility that all your friends are into it now. We must say since the lockdown started people have been engaging more in new games to pass their time. There is a new game and a new craze for it every time. This time we have a game called Wordle.

What is it?

Wordle is a free game in which you get six chances to deduce a five-letter word. Every day, there is a single word you will get. Every player gets the same word. Every day at midnight, a new puzzle is released. The letters will turn green, yellow, or grey each time you guess a word, indicating if it is in the correct position. Green indicates that the letter is in the correct position, yellow indicates that the letter appears elsewhere in the word but not in the present position, and grey indicates that the letter does not appear anywhere in the word.

Of course, social media and Google are now filled with people asking for hints. You will find players happily posting their wordle screenshots online and bragging about the number of tries they used. It has become a trend now.

At powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle, you may play the game for free. On Apple and Google's app marketplaces, there might be fake ones. If you come across paid Wordle app, be careful, it might be a fake or scam. The original Wordle is only accessible through a web browser at this time.