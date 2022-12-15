NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Hyderabad from December 26 to 30 and staying at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam at Bolarum in Secunderabad Cantonment. This is part of the 72- year-old tradition, where the President of India stays in Hyderabad for the winter retreat at the end of the year.

This will be her first visit to Telangana after she assumed charge as President of India. She will participate in many programs as part of her four-day schedule here. Here is the tentative itinerary of President Droupadi Murmu:

26th December

On the 26th afternoon, she will visit the Srisailam temple and participate in various development programs there.

On the same day, from 3.05 pm to 3.15 pm, she will visit the war memorial at Bollaram and pay her respects and honor the heroes.

At 7.45 pm she will attend a dinner hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan in her honour.

27th December

On 27th at 10.30 am, she will visit the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Narayanguda and interact with the students there.

She will proceed to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and interact with the IPS officers undergoing training there between 3 and 4 pm.

28th December

On the 28th of this month, Droupadi Murmu will visit the Bhadrachalam temple in the Kothagudem district and perform special pujas.

On this occasion, she will inaugurate the 'Prashad' a project undertaken by the Central Department of Tourism. She will virtually inaugurate the 'Wide Plate Mill Plant' set up by Midhani from there.

From 3 pm to 3.30 pm, the President will visit the famed UNESCO heritage site- Ramappa temple in Warangal district and open the Prasad project there as well. She will also lay the foundation stone for several projects related to the Central Department of Culture. After the Warangal trip she will return to Hyderabad.

29th December

The President on the 29th will visit the Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science in Shaikepet from 11 am to 12 pm and interact with the students.

From 5-6 PM she visit the Statue Of Equality of Sri Ramanujacharya Swamy at Shamshabad.

30th December

On the 30th morning, she will visit Sri Ramachandra Mission in Shantivanam, Rangareddy District, and participate in various activities held there from 10 am. She will also participate in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramachandra Maharaj.

The President will also address Anganwadi and Asha workers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. She will launch the slogan 'Har Dil Dhyan…Har Din Dhyan' under the auspices of the Central Department of Culture.

The President will return to the Rashtrapathi Nilayam at 1 pm to have lunch and leave for Delhi by afternoon.

Also Read: BJP President JP Nadda to Visit Karimnagar Today