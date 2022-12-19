Will He, Won’t He: Twitterati Want Elon Musk to Stand Down as Chief Twit in Twitter Poll

New York: Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn ran a Twitter poll asking an unusual question to his 122 million followers whether he should stand down and the answer he got was shocking for the technology tycoon.

The poll began on Sunday evening and ended early Monday morning. Musk said before the poll closed that he would abide by the result. To his surprise, over 17 million votes were cast in the poll and a total of 57.5 percent users voted in the affirmative while the 42.5 percent said Musk should continue in his role as the platform's chief executive.

He tweeted on Sunday: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll". “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” Musk added in a later tweet.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The 51-year-old billionaire is yet to react to the outcome of the poll results. If he abides by his word and resigns as CEO of Twitter, he would still remain as the owner of the microblogging platform.

As per reports, Musk told a Delaware court that he would reduce his time at Twitter and find a new CEO to run the social media company. Earlier, the Twitter CEO while responding to one user’s comment on a possible change at the executive level had said, ‘There is no successor’.

