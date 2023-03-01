Chinese company Bytedance-owned TikTok continues to face ban in more countries as the U.S. and Canada have issued orders to ban the use of social media app on government-issued mobile devices.

TikTok has been accused of storing its data on servers based in China and also the app collects additional user data than required.

Let’s see how many countries have banned the use of TikTok partially or permanently:

United States

The US government has given a 30-days deadline for its agencies to delete TikTok from federally-owned devices and systems over data security concerns. China has protested the US move and claimed the government is abusing the state power.

Canada

Earlier this week, Canada also issued a similar order stating the TikTok app poses an ‘unacceptable’ risk to privacy and security.

India

Citing privacy and security concerns, the Indian government banned several Chinese apps including TikTok in 2020.

Taiwan

Following an FBI report concerning national security, Taiwan imposed a public sector ban on TikTok in December 2022. As per the order, TikTok cannot be used on government devices including mobile phones.

European Union

The top three EU bodies the European Parliament, European Commission and the EU Council have banned its staff from using TikTok on government-owned devices. The ban will be effective from March 20.

Pakistan

Pakistan government has banned the TikTok app over concerns for immoral content in the app. The government has temporarily banned the app at least four times since October 2020.

Afghanistan

The puritanical Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has imposed a ban on TikTok and mobile game PUBG in 2022. The reason for the ban is that the app is ‘misleading’ the youth.

