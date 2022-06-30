WhatsApp Users Can Now Check Menstrual Cycle via Period Tracker

For women, WhatsApp will now become the first ever-texting app to track the menstrual cycle. Sirona, a feminine hygiene company, has created India's first-period tracker for WhatsApp. Users can track their periods by texting "Hi" to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account at 9718866644.

"Technology has the capacity to change menstruators' lives, and we're using it to build a better environment and community for them to connect and thrive." The collaboration with WhatsApp aims to harness the power of AI and intuitive technology to provide ease of access to our consumers via WhatsApp, which has become a vital part of our lives, said Deep Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., of the collaboration with WhatsApp.

According to Sirona's press announcement, the period tracking application can be used to track three goals: tracking periods, conceiving, and avoiding pregnancy. Users will be asked to provide information about their periods and previous periods, and the chatbot will keep a record and share reminders and forthcoming cycle dates based on the user's goals. The WhatsApp Business Platform is used to build the period tracker. It is powered by an intuitive chatbot interface, which makes the user experience smooth and entertaining.

Here's how to track their menstrual cycle on WhatsApp:

Save the number 9718866644 to your address book.

Then, on WhatsApp, say "Hi."

Simona will present a list of alternatives.

To keep track of your periods, type "period tracker" into the chat box.

You will then be prompted to enter your period information.

Sirona will provide information such as your ovulation date, fertile window, next and previous periods, and even your cycle length.

