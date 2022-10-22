According to a recent update from Apple, iPhone running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24 which also happens to Diwali.

The messaging platform has also started to notify iPhone users that the app would no longer run on iOS or iOS 11. To continue using the instant messaging app, users will have to update their iOS.

As per WhatsApp’s Help Center page, iOS 12 or newer OS will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app.

Notably, there are not many iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions.

NOTE: Only iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users will not be able to use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp works continuously on upgrading privacy and user interface. For that, the messaging app focuses on the developments suitable with the latest operating system provided by Apple and Android. The latest updates on WhatsApp do not support the old OS and devices, Android devices users also need Android 4.1 or a later version to continue using the instant messaging app on their smartphones.

In case your iPhone is not on auto-update, you can update to the latest version of iOS by doing on Settings>General>tap on software update to get the latest iOS version.

So for those who are still using the above iPhones, it's time to update your iOS and make sure you are still able to send those selfies and Diwali pictures and share messages with friends and family ahead of Diwali !

