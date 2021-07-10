WhatsApp Privacy Policy Not Mandatory For Indians

Whatsapp’s new privacy policy has been put on hold. Initially, it was being said that every user will have to accept the policy but now it was confirmed that until the data protection bill comes out, they will not do anything.

The messaging app confirmed this with the Delhi High Court. They shared that the company will not make any changes for the users who did not accept the new privacy policy. There will be no issues for those who didn’t accept the policy, confirmed Whatsapp to the bench headed by Chief justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

That doesn’t mean that the users will not get the update message. They will continue to get it but they have the choice to decline it.

In January, WhatsApp revised its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Customers were being informed about the latest improvements and notifications started coming in. Following the outpour of criticism over its consumer privacy policies, WhatsApp has since taken a step back.

WhatsApp recently made a few more decisions. After May 15th, if you do not consent to the privacy policy terms, your account will not be deleted. However, the number of services will be reduced. But the latest news is that things will be the same for all.