Whatsapp New Feature Will Identify The Speaker in a Group Call

For a limited number of Android beta testers, Meta-owned WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new voice call interface. WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has sent out an improved voice calling interface to select users, as per the WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp beta tracker.

On WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.5.3, a few users have seen the change as well. The new interface is yet to be seen on the iOS beta version, but according to a source, it will be available in a future update for WhatsApp. WhatsApp is developing waveforms to help users identify who is speaking during a group voice call.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly also developing a new screen for responding to users' account ban reviews. WhatsApp is also working on several new features for iOS users, including improvements to the built-in camera and a redesigned caption view. The app's latest betas improve the built-in camera as well as other features.