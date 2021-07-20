WhatsApp New Feature Lets You Drop Out Of Group Calls And Rejoin

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to the app that allows the user to join a group voice call or video call even after it has started. People can join group calls by going into ‘calls’ tab.

The new feature also comes with an extra update that lets users can see who is on the call, along with the invited users. While on call, the screen also shows details of those who want to join later in the middle of the call, WhatsApp stated.

Earlier, the user had to ask the caller to add them again if they missed or dropped out of the call. But now, WhatsApp has made it easier for users to join the call later. The new feature leaves the option to the users to decide when they want to join the group call. Further, this also allows users to drop off from an existing call and rejoin later if the call is still ongoing.

How does it work?

The WhatsApp user will receive a call notification when they are invited to the group call. Now, they can see two options- Join and Ignore. Tapping Join will take you straight to the call, while choosing Ignore sends the call to the ‘Calls’ tab. If you wish to join the group call later, you can head over to the ‘Calls’ tab and join the ongoing call.

The new feature is expected to be released with the WhatsApp update which will hit both Android and iOS devices soon.