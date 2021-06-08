WhatsApp Latest Update: You Can Speed Up Voice Messages

WhatsApp is one of the most used platforms and it comes up with new updates all the time. Recently, WhatsApp has released a new update that allows users to increase the pace at which voice messages are played. Users who rely on long voice messages for personal or business reasons will be benefited from this new feature.

In a statement, WhatsApp said, "These days we need all the time-saving tips and tricks we can find. This is why voice messages on WhatsApp are a particularly useful tool for people short on time, who are multitasking, or who have friends and family in different time zones."

The push and talk mode is one of the two options for recording voice messages in WhatsApp. Users can record short messages by pressing and holding the mic button. The handsfree option is more handy for recording lengthy messages. To lock hands-free recording, open an individual or group chat, touch the microphone icon, then slide up.

The Fast Playback option speeds up the message for the recipient, allowing them to listen to longer audio messages in less time.

WhatsApp's Fast Playback feature allows you to modify the playback speed from 1x setting to 1.5x or 2x speed without affecting the pitch of someone's speech.

When you play a voice message you will see the playback speed, which is set to 1x by default. Increase the speed to 1.5x or 2x by touching the speed. Then simply press the play button.

WhatsApp said that they will be introducing features that are in high demand, includes support for multiple devices, a new disappearing mode, and even an iPad app.

The 'disappearing mode' feature has also been verified. Users have already been able to use the disappearing messages feature on several chats. Users will be able to convert all chats to disappearing mode, where messages will be automatically deleted after certain period of time.

'View-once' messages will also be launched on WhatsApp. Once the feature is turned on, messages that have been read or viewed once will be disappear. A similar feature is available on Instagram and Snapchat.