Whatsapp Group Admins Get More Power to Delete Any Member's Message

Have you ever felt as a WhatsApp group admin that you should have more powers? Then your wish has come true. WhatsApp is now granting a new feature for admins on WhatsApp groups. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo reports that the app is getting a new feature that will allow group admins to delete any message for everyone.

According to a report, the feature is set to allow group admins to moderate in a better way. If the admin deletes the message of anyone in the group, then it will alert all members of the group. Anyway, WhatsApp has not officially revealed the feature, but it may already be available to beta testers.

To see if you have received the feature, go to any group you are a member of and long-press on any message. If you have the option to remove the message, then your WhatsApp is updated with the new feature. If not, the feature will be available soon. According to reports, WhatsApp is initially testing the feature with a small group of users.

WhatsApp recently extended the time limit for deleting messages to up to two days and 12 hours. Earlier, WhatsApp only permitted users to delete messages that were an hour or so old.