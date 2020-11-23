WhatsApp: Five Best Features Will Be Out Soon!

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging services in India. With each passing day, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is coming up with new features. With more than 1.5 billion subscribers and counting, WhatsApp is the most preferred way to interact not only for the professional purpose but also with friends. Now, my dear readers, WhatsApp is planning to surprise its users with a few new features. Just scroll down the article to know more.

According to Webetainfo, "After enabling Advanced Wallpaper features and Disappearing messages, WhatsApp is working on new features now. The next feature, available in a future update, will allow muting videos before sending to contact or your status updates."

Read Later:

Long back, WhatsApp has started working on Vacation Mode feature. Now, the app is working on ‘read later’ feature as well. According to WABetaInfo, the read-later feature has been spotted in the company's iOS application.

Mute Video:

The name itself gives a clue that the users can mute a video before sending it to contact or updating it to their statuses. WhatsApp is working on this new feature and users have to wait for some more time to use this feature.

Report To WhatsApp:

'Report To WhatsApp' is a new feature that is being tested by WhatsApp, which will allow a user to report inappropriate contacts on the app, but now they will have to post recent chat messages with these accounts as proof.

Multi Device Support:

Multi-device support is in the final stages of testing, according to WABetainfo, and has already been found in the app's beta edition. With this new features, users can simultaneously use a single WhatsApp account on up to four devices.

Advanced Wallpaper:

WhatsApp enables to change the wallpaper and that will be used for all the contacts. With the Advanced Wallpaper option, users will be able to choose a custom contact wallpaper. The feature is under development at the moment and should be released very soon for all users.