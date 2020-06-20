WhatsApp went down on Friday evening for many clients not only in India but also other parts of the country. The well known application WhatsApp that lets exchange messages has more than 2 billion active users. Last evening, clients can't see each other's Last Seen, or any indications of the individual being Online. It is observed that the WhatsApp protection settings have been changed yesterday.

According to the Down Detector, an Independent Outage Monitor has noted an increase in WhatsApp down reports. Down Detector says 67 per cent of users reported problems changing Last Seen setting on both Android and iOS, whereas 26 per cent of users complained about the connections issues. 6% reports suggest failures with users attempting to sign in to the app.

Most of the WhatsApp users took to their micro-blogging sites and expressed their displeasure over the issue and also shared some of the screenshots of the error while trying to update privacy settings and last seen status.

WaBetainfo which tracks new features in Beta versions of the messaging app tweeted that, WhatsApp is facing issues when updating privacy settings. The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police also reported the issue and tweeted on their microblogging site.

What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai #MumbaiFirst — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 19, 2020

Earlier, on June 16, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram also experienced outages in some parts of the world. Instagram users were not able to post direct messages. Facebook and Instagram went down for the PC and desktop users in the UK in the first week of April. On April 2, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down in North and South America and Europe for millions of users. While these issues have become a serious issue for everyday users, this error generally takes place when there is something wrong on the server side.