WhatsApp Data Breached: Nearly Half a Billion User Records for Sale

San Francisco: WhatsApp phone numbers of around half a billion have been stolen and put on sale on a hacking community forum, according to a report by Cybernews. The stolen data could be sold or used for marketing or phishing.

A report by Cybernews stated the stolen dataset allegedly contains WhatsApp users data from 84 countries around the world, including India. It also said the hacker was selling the US dataset for $ 7,000, the UK for $2,500 and Germany for $ 2,000.

The report shared the details of numbers of users whose data had been breached.

US: 32 million users

UK: 11 million

Russia: 10 million

Egypt: 45 million

Italy: 35 million

Saudi Arabia: 29 million

France: 20 million

Turkey: 20 million

WhatsApp has not commented on this ‘data breach’ yet. Cybernews said it received a sample of around 2,000 numbers to verify the data breach claims and found that they belonged to WhatsApp users. The researchers found that all of them were active WhatsApp users.

Also Read: Nashik Shame: Shelter Home Staffer Arrested for Raping Minor Girls

(With inputs from agencies)