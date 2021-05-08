WhatsApp Controversial Privacy Policy Update: Will Your Account be Deleted?

Whatsapp is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world and has been constantly updating its features to make it more user friendly.

Earlier, rumours broke out stating that those accounts of those who won't accept the privacy policy update by May 15th would be deleted. Not only this, WhatsApp also received a huge backlash over concerns that the data on the messaging platform was being shared with Facebook. However, WhatsApp dismissed all the rumours.

Now, a WhatsApp spokesperson told a news agency that no accounts will be deleted on May 15th for not accepting the policy update.

In an emailed response to a question on Friday, the spokesperson said that neither the accounts will be deleted on May 15th nor they will lose the functionality of Whatsapp in India. He further made it clear that they will send the reminders and updates to the user over the next few weeks.

He said that many of the users who have received the new terms of services have accepted them. However, WhatsApp didn't mention the reason behind the decision.

In January 2021, WhatsApp through an in-app notification mentioned about the changes in its terms of service and public policy.

Earlier, the users were given time till February 8th to agree to the new terms in order to continue using WhatsApp.

The spokesperson further added that accepting the new update would not affect the privacy of anyone's account. The main aim in coming up with the new update is to provide information about new options that WhatsApp is building on.

According to the reports, India has 53 crore users in the country. WhatsApp in the past has explained that any questions from the users on the privacy policy will be answered.