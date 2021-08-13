WhatsApp Chat Transfer Between iOS And Android Is Available On These Phones Soon

WhatsApp always comes up with some crazy updates. After many days, the messaging platform has finally allowed users to transfer their chat history and content between iOS and Android phones. To date, the users who have been switched from Android Phone to iPhone and vice versa struggled a lot and depended on third-party apps to transfer their chat history or if they can't they have to simply give up on their chat history.

During Samsung’s Unpacked event, the feature was officially announced and those who have Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be able to use this feature first. They can migrate their chat history from iPhones to Samsung phones. The feature is going to be available for both iOS and Android and will work in both directions soon, WhatsApp said.

The company said in its announcement, "WhatsApp will be introducing the ability to move your entire WhatsApp chat history — including voice notes, photos, and conversations - in a seamless and secure way if you choose to switch mobile operating systems. The feature means that people will be able to switch between the platforms of their choice, and take their WhatsApp history with them."

Users of both Android and iOS systems will be able to use the facility, which means they will be able to change from Android to iOS and iOS to Android. It will first be available on Android devices, including Samsung's newest Galaxy phones. Users will be able to transfer their WhatsApp history from one iOS device to another Android device and the same with iOS devices.

Sandeep Paruchuri, product manager at WhatsApp, "Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That's why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud-like many other messaging services."

He further added that "We're excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it."