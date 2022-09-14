WhatsApp Calendar Lets You Can Search Old Messages by Date

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature. The meta-owned messaging app will add a calendar icon option as a chat, which people can use.

As per the WaBetaInfo report, the feature was first spotted two years ago, but after testing it for a while, WhatsApp dropped the plan to launch it.

"After releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 update from TestFlight, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally planning to release the feature in the future again," the report noted.

The new feature is said to be released very soon. Once the feature is released, users will see a new "calendar icon" in the search section of the particular chats. It is said that this WhatsApp feature will come in handy for users who want to read a particular message from a chat or even help discover the very first message from a certain contact.

Also Read: Jio Fiber Offers Free Subscription of OTT Platforms, Deets Inside